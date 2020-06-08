The Zoo at Forest Park Announces Reservation-only Reopening Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center has received approval from the city of Springfield to open for the 2020 season. The zoo will reopen to the general public today, June 8 at 10 a.m. In accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker’s guidelines for the state’s phase 1 reopening plan, all zoo guests, including members, are required to have a timed ticket to enter the zoo.

To make a reservation, visit The zoo’s virtual box office at buytickets.at/forestparkzoo and select the date you would like to visit. From the drop-down menu, select the time of your visit. Tickets will be honored only for the time indicated on the ticket. Select how many adults, children, and/or seniors are in your party. Each time slot is limited to 10 visitors. Then, proceed to the checkout screen.

Current zoo members should also use this system to reserve time slots, utilizing the special member code sent out via e-mail; there will be no admission charge for members.

All guests should plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to the time indicated on their pre-purchased ticket. This ensures they are at the zoo ticket booth, awaiting entry, at their scheduled time. All guests over age 2 must wear a mask at all times while inside the zoo, unless prevented by a medical condition. Guests who are unable to wear a mask are asked to skip all feline exhibits in accordance with USDA regulations. Guests must remain six feet apart from other parties at all times and follow the one-way path around the zoo, avoiding sectioned-off areas and the inside of the barn.

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit www.forestparkzoo.org, or e-mail Gabry Tyson at [email protected].