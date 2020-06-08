West of the River Chamber to Host Virtual Annual Meeting, Town Updates

WEST SPRINGFIELD — With the government-mandated social-distancing restrictions in place, the West of the River Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and town updates will be a virtual event this year.

“We feel we need to continue to move forward in this new environment and show our business community that we are here, active, and supporting our members during this time” Executive Director Robin Wozniak said.

The Zoom event will take place on Tuesday, June 23 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Not only is this a free event this year, but the West of the River Chamber board of directors want to give back to its members by awarding three $500 business grants during the event.

“Times are different now, and many businesses are struggling. We understand this and want to give back,” Wozniak said.

The event will also feature a talk on “Cybersecurity and Beyond,” a guest speaker, and Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt giving town updates.

For more information and to register, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com.