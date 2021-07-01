Three County Fair Tickets Now on Sale

NORTHAMPTON — The Three County Fair is back, returning on Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.

“We could not be more thrilled that everyone continues to get vaccinated and that Massachusetts businesses can operate at 100% capacity,” said James Przypek, general manager of the Three County Fair. “Like all businesses and families, we took a series of cutbacks and steps to get us to this point, and we are proud to still be here planning a late-summer experience that fairgoers can cherish.”

Last year, the COVID-19 health crisis forced the fair to be closed to the public while hosting only limited arts, baking, crafts, and livestock competitions to comply with capacity restrictions. This year, the 204th consecutive fair returns to normal operations and capacities with discounted general admission and four-day passes on sale exclusively at 3countyfair.com.

The fair’s attractions include carnival-style rides and games; adult and youth livestock, agricultural, and arts and crafts competitions; live music concerts; area food trucks; comedy variety shows; plus the ever-popular demolition derbies each day.

General admission to the fair is $15 for ages 12 and up and free for ages 11 and under, with discounts for seniors and veterans. Further discounts are available by purchasing tickets online and in advance on the fair’s website. For example, the four-day pass, sold online only for $30, is 50% off the gate price for a general-admission adult ticket for four days.

Przypek encouraged fairgoers to get their tickets in advance to save money, plus get speedy and contactless entrance onto the fairgrounds. “We also know that everyone had a rough 14 months to weather; therefore, we have made parking free at the fair this year as a way to welcome back returning guests and incentivize new ones.”