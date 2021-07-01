Smith & Wesson Commits More Than $20,000 in Support of Square One

SPRINGFIELD — Smith & Wesson is once again lending its support to the children and families served by Square One. The company recently committed $20,000 in corporate giving, in addition to funds donated by employees as part of their commitment to social responsibility.

The gift marks the latest addition to a long list of contributions made over the years. The company has supported the agency’s early-education and care initiatives and programs to support victims of domestic violence. It was also among the first businesses in the region to fund Square One’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Smith & Wesson and its employees are proud to support Square One’s efforts to offer tools and resources to local families,” said Mark Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson. “We recognize that a strong foundation is the key to the development of all children. Through their programs, the staff at Square One has enhanced the lives of many children and families in our community. We’re happy that our partnership makes a difference.”

The funds will support Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids, a multi-year fund-development initiative focused on the agency’s commitment to providing healthy meals, physical fitness, social-emotional well-being, and a healthy learning environment.

“Square One has long relied on support from Smith & Wesson to support our programs and services,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One. “They are quick to recognize and respond to the changing needs of our community and take responsibility to support our work whenever possible. We are truly grateful to have them as our community partners.”