Tighe & Bond Again Named PSMJ Circle of Excellence Member

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond has been named as a member of the PSMJ Resources Inc. 2019 Circle of Excellence for second year in a row. The Circle of Excellence highlights successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development, and staff growth.

“To be recognized as a member of PSMJ’s Circle of Excellence for the second consecutive year is a high honor. Tighe & Bond has always strived to create an outstanding client- and employee-focused firm that adheres to exceptional business practices and delivers sustainable business results,” said Bob Belitz, president and CEO.

Founded in 2006, the Circle of Excellence represents the top 20% of participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 key performance metrics. The annual survey is open to all firms in the industry, regardless of firm type, size, gross revenue, net revenue, practice area, or location.