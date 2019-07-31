Early Consideration for Leadership-training Retreat Ends Aug. 2

PITTSFIELD — A key deadline is approaching for joining MGM President Mike Mathis, Berkshire Innovation Center Executive Director Ben Sosne, Percolate Senior Vice President Ken Pouliot, Lee Bank Senior Vice President Wendy Healey, Naval War College Capt. Scott Smith, Droga5 Director Christina Fieni, and other national and local executives at the Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) 2019 Gen Now Retreat, set for Nov. 1-3 on Pontoosuc Lake in the Berkshires.

The early-consideration period for the 2019 DLE Retreat ends Friday, Aug. 2. Applications submitted at dle.dulye.com by Aug. 2 will receive advance review by the retreat selection committee. If approved, the application secures one of the retreat’s 45 choice seats before the general application period begins. The general application deadline is Saturday, Aug. 31.

Curated sessions, interactive exercises, and one-on-one coaching will deliver immediately applicable strategies and tools for like-minded, motivated young professionals to improve their communication, collaboration, and everyday performance. Hot topics include networking, verbal and written communication, impostor syndrome, inner bias, stress relief, first-time boss, service excellence, financial fidelity, lifetime learning, diversity and inclusiveness, difficult conversations, community engagement, and a personal 2020 development action plan.

The $850 registration fee includes full access to all sessions on all days, meals, networking receptions, personal coaching, the DLE nationwide professional network, and complimentary membership to the DLE’s extensive career-development portal. The retreat will be held at the lakeside Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. Full details are available at dle.dulye.com.