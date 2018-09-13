Tighe & Bond Climbs Six Spots in ENR’s Top 200 Environmental Firms Ranking

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond climbed six spots this year to 148th on Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2018 Top 200 Environmental Firms ranking. ENR ranks its list of top 200 environmental firms nationally based on the percentage of their 2017 gross revenue from environmental services.

Earlier this year, Tighe & Bond moved up 19 spots to 241st on ENR’s 2018 Top 500 Design Firms ranking, up 34 spots in the past two years. ENR ranks its list of top 500 design firms nationally based on design-specific revenue from the previous year.

“Our yearly climb in this important national ranking is made possible by the ongoing trust that both our public and private clients place in us for their environmental consulting and engineering needs, as well as our dedicated, professional staff,” said David Pinsky, president and CEO of Tighe & Bond. “Our goal is to provide an expansive portfolio of engineering and environmental services to our valued clients throughout New England and New York.”