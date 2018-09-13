Fitzgerald Attorneys-at-Law Welcomes New Partner Bradford Martin Jr.

SPRINGFIELD — Fitzgerald Attorneys-at-Law announced the addition of a new partner, attorney Bradford Martin Jr.

Martin has been practicing law in Western Mass. for 39 years, with extensive experience in commercial real-estate transactions and business and corporate law. Over his career, he has been involved in real-estate projects and financings in the area and has litigated complex property issues in the Massachusetts Land Court.

“We are very pleased to welcome Brad to our firm,” said Managing Partner Frank Fitzgerald. “Brad is an outstanding lawyer with deep ties to the region, and he brings a wealth of critical experience in areas that our clients value.”

A native of the area, Martin attended Northfield Mt. Hermon School and is a graduate of Springfield College and Western New England University School of Law. He is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. and the Hampden County Bar Assoc. and is admitted to the Massachusetts Bar, the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Tax Court.

“I am excited to join Fitzgerald Attorneys-at-Law,” Martin said. “This firm has a long track record of handling some of the region’s most complex and high-profile legal cases, and I look forward to joining my colleagues in building upon that success.”

Martin was formerly a partner at Ryan & White, P.C. and Morrison Mahoney, LLP. He serves on the board of ChildHope, a charitable organization dedicated to building and running schools in Central and South America, and is chairman of the board of Teen Challenge New England, a faith-based, nonprofit drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. He serves as a deacon at Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam.