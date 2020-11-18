TommyCar Collision Opens in Northampton

HADLEY — TommyCar Auto Group, which operates five car dealerships in Hampshire County, is expanding into the auto-body business with the opening of its new TommyCar Collision Center in Northampton. The center, which is now open, is located at 32 Damon Road, next door to the auto group’s Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley dealership.

“This is a natural extension of our existing services,” said Carla Cosenzi, who co-owns TommyCar Auto Group with her brother, Tom. “We are known throughout the area not just for the quality and selection of our brands, but for the exceptional customer service we provide through our sales and service departments. Our comprehensive auto-body shop offers access to an additional level of expertise.”

TommyCar Collision will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers free estimates. Services will include, but are not limited to, automotive glass replacement; body and bumper repair; detailing; frame straightening; full-service mechanical services; painting; paintless dent repair; repair after hail damage; repairs for scratches, dents, and door dings; and windshield repair and replacement

To learn more or schedule service, call (413) 517-3855 or visit tommycarcollision.com.