Top Storytellers Compete to Be Best of Valley Voices at Academy of Music on Jan. 15

NORTHAMPTON — The Academy of Music and New England Public Media will celebrate the seventh edition of Valley Voices Story Slam on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Academy of Music Theatre.

Audience members have selected the top three stories from the four Valley Voices Story Slams of 2021. These top stories by local storytellers will be shared on the Academy stage to compete for the top prize: Best of Valley Voices. The community will choose the winner of this competition based on the art of first-person narrative storytelling.

“I’m honored to have these talented storytellers join us for a night of laughter, joy, and possibly some tears amongst friends,” said Chloe Soto, outreach coordinator and co-producer of Valley Voices Story Slam.

Musical interludes will be performed by Mia Friedman, fiddler, singer, and banjo player. She is currently the co-director of the Fiddle Orchestra of Western Massachusetts and has spent many years teaching strings at the Community Music School of Springfield and the Hartsbrook School.

All attendees at the Academy of Music Theatre must show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours, and wear a mask while they are inside the theater. Children under age 5 who can’t be vaccinated yet may attend, but they must wear a mask at all times. Full vaccination means being at least two weeks past the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Booster shots are recommended but not yet required.