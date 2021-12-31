Legacy Counsellors, P.C. and Gove Law Office Announce Merger

EASTHAMPTON — Legacy Counsellors, P.C. and Gove Law Office announced the merger of their firms in order to expand the estate- and tax-planning and real-estate services they offer to clients. The Gove Law Office team will complete the transition to join the existing Legacy Counsellors, P.C. firm in January. This merger also creates the new division of Legacy Title & Escrow, to handle residential and commercial real-estate transactions.

Legacy Counsellors, P.C., founded in 1994, focuses on helping clients protect and perpetuate their savings and assets. Its mission is to empower clients to preserve their legacy through services including trust, estate, and asset-protection planning, elder law and Medicaid planning, and probate administration.

Founder Kevin Quinn said this merger “will create more opportunity for the clients of both firms” through the addition and expansion of resources, areas of practice, and office locations. “We are very excited about these additions to our firm, our improved offerings, and the broader and deeper legal support from both the attorneys and support staff. What will not change is our commitment to service and can-do attitude.”

Gove Law Office has provided practical, solutions-oriented guidance to clients in the areas of residential and commercial real estate, estate planning, business representation, and family law since 2013.

“The merger strongly positions the combined firm to continue our commitment to being a valuable resource for our clients at many critical moments in their lives,” attorney Michael Gove said. “The combination of Gove Law Office and Legacy Counsellors is a fantastic opportunity for both firms. For our clients who rely on us so thoroughly, we’ll be able to offer expanded services, including varying levels of estate and tax planning, probate and trust-administration assistance, residential and commercial real-estate transactions, and representation in family matters. For our team members and employees who are invaluable to our work, we’ll be better-positioned to ensure enough staff coverage to fully assist our clients, and for our referral partners who place their trust in us every day, we’ll be continuing to provide educational opportunities to them and exceptional services to their clients.”

The expanded firm of Legacy Counsellors, P.C. and Legacy Title & Escrow includes four attorneys, along with paralegals and client-services coordinators. Attorney Kevin Quinn will remain president, with Gove joining as vice president and partner. The firm’s five office locations throughout Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, and Hartford counties allow it to better serve clients throughout all of Massachusetts and Connecticut.