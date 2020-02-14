Tower Square to Unveil James Kitchen Sculpture Celebrating Springfield History

SPRINGFIELD — Tower Square announced today that it will unveil a James Kitchen sculpture in its Center Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.

The 11-foot-high sculpture, titled “Tower Squares,” is comprised of intricate, stacked blocks, a la Dr. Seuss, filled with parts and pieces recycled from Springfield’s past. Visitors will discover a 1940s Indian motorcycle seat, pipe wrenches invented by Solymon Merrick in 1835, a clip-on ice skate patented by Everett Barney in the 1800s, a basketball hoop, ice tongs, hammers, gears that turn, doorbells that ring, faucets, and much more. The entire installation is interactive, inviting children and adults to explore its components.

“I asked myself, ‘what would connect the community with the fascinating history of Springfield?’” Kitchen said. “I wanted people to stop and think a moment, to connect, and to fall in love with Springfield’s rich and varied history. Add to this the memory of my mother and I reading Dr. Seuss, and it all fell into place.”

The statue will be a permanent feature of the building.

“When we began renovations at Tower Square under our new ownership, our first priority was to protect its legacy and be a part of its continuing history,” said Vid Mitta, managing partner of Tower Square. “I have seen Mr. Kitchen’s amazing work and requested that he create a monument for the Center Court at Tower Square. I am thrilled with the outcome.”

Added Fred Christensen, general manager of Tower Square, “we’re very familiar with the quality and caliber of James’ work. It is a great pleasure to support one of Massachusetts’ most innovative artists while celebrating and promoting Springfield’s rich history of innovation.”