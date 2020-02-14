Documentary on Callaway Plant in Chicopee to Air on the Golf Channel

CHICOPEE — On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Golf Channel will air “The Ball That Changed a Town,” a 30-minute documentary chronicling the 100-plus year history of the Callaway ball plant (formerly the Spalding facility), the long-standing employees who bring the facility to life, and the cutting-edge technologies that produce Chrome Soft golf balls, used by some of the best golfers in the world, including Phil Mickelson.

The documentary will air on the Golf Channel on Feb. 18 at 10:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m.