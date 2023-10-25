Town of Adams Seeking Proposals to Operate New Restaurant/Café

ADAMS — The town of Adams is seeking proposals for an owner/operator of a new restaurant/café to be located within the 9,980-square-foot Outdoor Center at Greylock Glen. Proposals are due no later than Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

The café is intended to offer full food and beverage service with an emphasis on healthy eating and farm-to-table offerings. It will be located in, and will be an integral part of, the Outdoor Center building as well as the evolving Greylock Glen resort. The town anticipates the Outdoor Center and grounds will become an increasingly popular venue for both indoor and outdoor events of all kinds, particularly weddings. Consequently, the town expects that event catering will be a significant source of revenue for the selected café operator.

The café lease premises is sited between the large central lobby area of the Outdoor Center and the education wing (flexible classroom space) on the northern end of the building. The café will be configured with a kitchen, dining room, and bar comprised of approximately 1,806 square feet. The café space is also designed to include a host station and a to-go counter. Public restrooms are available adjacent to the café and easily accessible from the café or the adjacent outdoor patio area. The occupancy load for the café is 75, including bar seating. The non-exclusive outdoor patio dining area, comprised of approximately 2,400 square feet, presents an opportunity for the café operator to establish an outdoor kitchen to offer al fresco dining options.

The successful proposer will have demonstrated the ability to finance, design, and operate a restaurant/café on the site, with the goal of negotiating a lease and related documents for the operation of the café. The town intends to select the proposer that can successfully create an establishment that provides visitors to Greylock Glen with affordable, healthy, family-friendly on-site casual-dining choices.