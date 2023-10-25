HCC Vice President Selected for National Leadership Program

HOLYOKE — Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of Institutional Advancement at Holyoke Community College (HCC), has been selected for a fellowship for aspiring college presidents by the AGB Institute for Leadership & Governance in Higher Education.

Now entering its fifth year, 27 college administrators from institutions around the country began their fellowships with an in-person symposium in Washington, D.C. in September. To date, 18 past participants have become presidents or chancellors of higher-education institutions, and many other participants have successfully progressed on the pathway to the presidency with commendations and new positions.

“Those who are preparing to serve in leadership roles are faced with unprecedented challenges on a global scale,” said Nancy Zimpher, co-founder and director of the AGB Institute. “Our aim has always been to ensure these up-and-coming leaders are ready to immediately step into their roles and guide their universities with confidence.”

The program consists of two symposia, four online workshops, attendance at the AGB National Conference on Trusteeship, and a shadowing experience with a sitting president. The institute features more than 30 higher-education expert presenters, including current and former presidents, trustees, search consultants, and other sector professionals.

“It is an honor to be part of this fellowship program and to have the opportunity to learn from such an impressive faculty of college and university presidents,” said Sbriscia, who also serves as executive director of the HCC Foundation. “I hope to come away further inspired to lead in ways that support HCC’s long-term success and that contribute to higher education being a model for positive social change.”

Sbriscia, 39, holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Cedar Crest College, a master’s degree in higher education from Drexel University, and a doctorate in education in educational leadership from Gwynedd Mercy University. Before being hired at HCC as vice president of Institutional Advancement in 2017, she served as senior director of Advancement at Bay Path University, following her role there as director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations. Before Bay Path, she worked in fund development for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts and as director of Annual Giving for Anna Maria College in Paxton.