TravelKuz Bus-design Contest to Raise Awareness of Big Brothers Big Sisters

GILL — FM Kuzmeskus/TravelKuz, Hale Custom Signs, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County announced a call for entries for their first-ever collaborative bus-design contest.

“We’ve got a brand spanking new coach. It’s still white from the factory,” said Pam Reipold, executive vice president of Operations at FM Kuzmeskus. “It was our mechanics, or ‘shop gods,’ as we affectionately call them, that came up with this idea. It’s brilliant, really. TravelKuz is such a huge fan of Big Brothers Big Sisters and the important work that they do. We are very excited to be able to support such a great local agency.”

Hale Custom Signs of Gill, which has worked with FM Kuzmeskus for many years, has offered to subsidize the project, enabling it to have the greatest impact.

“We were overwhelmed by this offer,” said Jennifer Webster, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County (BBBS). “A project of this magnitude can help us raise awareness of the need for mentors, get our message out there in the world, and in turn change the lives of more Franklin County youth.”

The contest is open to all Pioneer Valley artists. Each entry but must incorporate the FM Kuzmeskus/TravelKuz logo and Big Brothers Big Sisters logo in its design. The contest will be adjudicated by the team at FM Kuzmeskus, a member of BBBS, and Dan Hale of Hale Custom Signs.

Entries are due by Friday, Feb. 7. Contest rules, guidelines, and templates can be found on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County website, www.bbbs-fc.org.