Bacon Wilson Announces Jonathan Breton as New Shareholder

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that Jonathan Breton has been named the firm’s newest shareholder. Breton has extensive experience in business law, with particular emphasis on commercial transactions, including business formation, mergers and acquisitions, matters of corporate governance, and commercial loans.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jon as our partner,” said Kenneth Albano, managing partner. “As Jon has grown his practice over the years, his focus has always remained right where it should be — with clients. Jon’s great work on behalf of his clients has contributed to Bacon Wilson’s success.”

In addition to his experience with business law, Breton also works on all aspects of commercial and residential real-estate matters. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.