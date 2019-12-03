TRE Olive Offers Opportunity to Adopt Olive Tree in Italy

EAST LONGMEADOW — TRE Olive is providing a unique opportunity for olive-tree adoption.

TRE Olive produces 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil from olives grown in Italy, picked in Italy, pressed in Italy, and poured in Italy. Its tree-adoption program allows customers to adopt an olive tree for one year and, in return, receive olive oil produced in Italy.

When an olive tree is adopted, the recipient will receive an adoption certificate, a gift box, a photo of their tree, a welcome brochure, and three tins of olive oil to get started. The tree is also tagged with the adoptee’s name for one year.

“Our olive-tree adoption program is something we are very proud of,” said Joe Maruca, owner of TRE Olive. “It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that has become very popular internationally because of its uniqueness. It’s also a great gift idea for corporate gifting, holidays, birthdays or ‘just because.’ There is nothing we love more than being part of families being together making memories, and TRE Olive being part of it.”