Insa’s Holiday Food Drive Brings in Donations for Rock 102.1 Mayflower Marathon

EASTHAMPTON — Insa, a cannabis company headquartered in Easthampton, with locations in Easthampton, Springfield, and Salem, announced that its holiday food drive exceeded expectations by bringing in more than 2,000 non-perishable food items and more than $2,000 in cash donations for Rock 102.1’s annual Mayflower Marathon.

“Food drives have proven to be something Insa’s patients, patrons, and employees respond to very well,” Insa CEO Mark Zatyrka said. “There is always a true feeling of community when we get the chance to give back, and this time is no different. It reminds you that we are all one community, and we must support each other.”

Each year, the hosts of the Bax & O’Brien Rock 102 Morning Show set up in the parking lot of the Basketball Hall of Fame, where they accept donations during the week leading up to Thanksgiving. Last year, they were able to fill three trailers with donated food for the Open Pantry, and at the pace of this year’s event, they hope to surpass that.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to come to a place where people care for the community as much as the people at Insa do,” Lab Manager Cayla Pagano said. “ As we’ve grown, we’ve maintained our focus on the community, and I feel like that really speaks to our values as an organization.”