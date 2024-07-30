Two Berkshire County Agencies Partner with Wheeler & Taylor Insurance

GREAT BARRINGTON — Deep Associates Insurance Agency of North Adams and Thompson & Linscott Insurance Agency of Adams each recently entered a partnership with Wheeler & Taylor Insurance, the oldest independent insurance agency in Berkshire County.

The two long-established insurance agencies joined Wheeler & Taylor of Great Barrington to broaden their insurance offerings locally, regionally, and nationally. Both firms retain their name, staff, location, and management.

“With this new arrangement, we can provide additional insurance products, offer specialized expertise, and represent more insurance companies,” Deep Associates Agency Manager Carrie Kondel said.

The move is a win for all parties, Wheeler & Taylor President J. Scott Rote said.

“By partnering with Wheeler & Taylor, both agencies can do even more for their personal and business customers,” he noted. “Local decision making combined with national resources creates a unique opportunity for agencies like them to preserve their heritage and commitment to the local community while at the same time significantly expanding their access to a broadened marketplace of insurance carriers, knowledge to insure nationwide, and commercial expertise allowing for expanded product offerings.”

Deep Associates is located at 34 Ashland St., North Adams. Thompson & Linscott Insurance Agency is at 32 Park St., Adams.

Mirick Insurance Agency of Shelburne Falls and Albert B. Allen Insurance Agency of Greenfield also each recently entered a partnership with Wheeler & Taylor.