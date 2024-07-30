Monson Savings Bank Supports Spirit of Springfield with Donations Totaling $10,500

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced that it will be a Golden Circle Sponsor of this year’s Spirit of Springfield City of Bright Nights Ball. The bank recently presented a $7,000 donation to the Spirit of Springfield.

Additionally, the bank donated $3,500 to Spirit of Springfield in support of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, which took place in May. As a major sponsor of that event, Monson Savings Bank team members were on site at their booth on Main Street the day of the breakfast providing free giveaways and activities.

The City of Bright Nights Ball, a formal, black-tie gala event, is the largest annual fundraiser the Spirit of Springfield organizes. Like last year, the gala will be held at MGM Springfield, where community members will enjoy dinner, dancing, auctions, and a 50/50 raffle. In attendance will be business, community, military, public-safety, and political leaders.

“We are honored to help support the Bright Nights Ball again this year. The ball is an excellent, long-standing tradition in Springfield, helping the Spirit of Springfield raise funds to invest back into the community,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Many of our team members grew up in and still live in Springfield and its surrounding communities, so the Spirit of Springfield’s mission is close to our hearts.”

Monson Savings Bank has strong ties in the Greater Springfield area, helping local businesses, customers, and many nonprofits to thrive, said Michael Rouette, the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Monson Savings Bank is proud to be a part of the Springfield community. It is organizations like the Spirit of Springfield that unite us as a community and as friends.”

Added Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, “on behalf of the Spirit of Springfield and the Springfield community, thank you so much to Monson Savings Bank for their continued support over the years. It is because of our annual donors and consistent supporters that our organization can do what we do for the Springfield community.”