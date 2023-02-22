UMassFive Announces Two Management Promotions

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union recently announced two management-team promotions: Assistant Vice President of Information Technology Melvin Olivo and Information Technology Manager Theo Streeter.

Olivo’s career at UMassFive began in 2020 as the Information Technology manager. In his new position, he will be responsible for the strategic, day-to-day oversight of Information Technology, ensuring efficient, secure, and service-oriented performance of the department.

“I’m looking forward to this excellent opportunity to challenge myself further and grow along with this new journey,” Olivo said. “Thank you to the UMassFive team for helping me grow in my career. I couldn’t have done it without your continuing support.”

Streeter’s career at UMassFive began in 2014 as a Member Service specialist in the King Street, Northampton branch before moving on to various levels of Enterprise Support technician. He was most recently promoted to senior Enterprise Support technician in 2018 before accepting the role of IT manager. In his new position, he will be overseeing the Enterprise Support technical team, administering network infrastructure and software platforms, as well as hardware procurement.

“I am very excited to take on the responsibility of the Information Technology manager,” Streeter said. “I started my IT career in this department, and I’m elated about the opportunity this next phase will provide. The insights I’ve acquired the past eight years here will help ensure UMassFive provides convenient and secure services for our members.”