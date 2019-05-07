UMassFive Collecting Personal-care Items for Local Survival Centers

HADLEY — During the month of May, the Hadley and Northampton branches of UMassFive College Federal Credit Union are holding a personal-care-items drive to benefit the pantries of the Amherst and Northampton survival centers. Items collected will be provided, for free, to neighbors in need.

“Supplying our local survival center pantries is a cause we believe in because, during tough times, support from the pantry may help people avoid making difficult tradeoffs,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach manager at UMassFive. “Nobody should have to choose between food and toilet paper.”

Donations of unopened shampoo and conditioner, shaving supplies, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, as well as baby and adult diapers will be accepted through Friday, May 31. Items can be full, travel, or complimentary/hospitality sized, and may be dropped off at 200 Westgate Center Dr., Hadley, or 225 King St., Northampton.