Providence Ministries Partners with Gary Rome Hyundai to Host Fundraiser

HOLYOKE — Providence Ministries is partnering with Gary Rome Hyundai on Friday, May 10 to host its second annual fashion show fundraiser, “Fashion with Compassion.” Local ‘celebrities’ will be walking the runway to show compassion for their community and their appreciation for the good work Providence Ministries does.

The models were carefully chosen, as they are model partners in Providence’s work to end hunger and homelessness. They include Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, state Rep. Aaron Vega, Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal, Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst, Springfield School Committee member Denise Hurst, Gary and Jane Rome, and many more.

Guests will also enjoy a raffle, wine pull, live auction, tasting stations, and dancing. This event will be held at Gary Rome Hyundai from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at www.provministries.org/fashion-with-compassion.

All proceeds will benefit the work of Providence Ministries, a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 with a mission to assist those most in need in the community with life’s basic needs of food, clothing, and housing. In 2012, the organization expanded to include job and life-skills training.