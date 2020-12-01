UMassFive College Federal Credit Union Hosting Winter Coat Drive

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union is running a winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive in its Hadley and Northampton branches throughout the month of December. These donations are part of an effort to ensure that all community members have access to cold-weather clothing this winter, and will be distributed in partnership with the Amherst Survival Center.

“The public-health and economic crises caused by COVID-19 have hit hard. Not only are many individuals and families struggling, but many of the resources our neighbors can turn to have had to shift their focus,” said Lev Ben-Ezra, executive director of the Amherst Survival Center. “Unfortunately, the Amherst Survival Center had to temporarily close our community store due to COVID as we focus on our food and nutrition programs, but we have remained committed to distributing core essentials — items like coats, sleeping bags, underwear, socks, and long johns.

“We are so grateful to be partnering with a number of area organizations, including Craig’s Doors and Family Outreach of Amherst, to make sure every single coat, blanket, and winter accessory we collect makes it someone who needs it,” Ben-Ezra added. “Now is truly a time of ‘every bit counts,’ and we are grateful for all the ways the community is stepping up to support each other. The UMassFive coat drive is an essential part of that.”

UMassFive gratefully accepts clean, new or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, sweaters, and blankets. Donations should be placed in a bag and dropped off during business hours to the Hadley branch at 200 Westgate Center Dr. or the Northampton branch at 225 King St.