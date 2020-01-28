UMassFive Promotes Craig Boivin to Vice President of Marketing

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Craig Boivin to the position of vice president of Marketing. His promotion follows the retirement of Jon Reske, who previously occupied the position for 23 years. In his new role, Boivin will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lauren Duffy.

Over the last seven years, Boivin has taken on various roles within the Marketing department at UMassFive — most recently as interim vice president — and overseen many successful initiatives, including the credit union’s latest website redesign, implementation of the Buzz Points rewards program, and promotion of UMassFive’s sustainability loan products.

In addition to the experience he has gained on the job, he continues to learn and expand his skillset. He will soon be completing the three-year CUNA Marketing & Business Development Certification School and is also enrolled at the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

With this promotion, Boivin will continue to focus on promoting the UMassFive mission and brand, as well as lead public-relations efforts and oversight of the credit union’s Marketing team.

“I have the honor of leading a group of talented and creative individuals who have the amazing jobs of telling our story — how we’re helping people, especially in their financial lives — each and every day,” he said.