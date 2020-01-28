KeyBank Appoints Matthew Hummel Commercial Banking Team Leader

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As part of its planned expansion of commercial banking talent and resources across the Northeast, KeyBank announced that Matthew Hummel has joined the bank in the newly created position of Commercial Banking team leader, reporting to market president James Barger. In his new role, Hummel will lead and expand the team of commercial bankers serving middle-market clients in Connecticut and Western Mass. and help drive KeyBank’s commercial business growth throughout the market.

Hummel brings more than 30 years of commercial-banking experience to KeyBank, primarily from Bank of America’s Global Commercial Banking group, where he strategically aligned banking resources to the needs of middle-market companies requiring complex debt, capital markets, currency, treasury, and other financial solutions. He has consistently ranked as one of the highest-performing client managers in the region, with in-depth market knowledge, customer-focused service, and strong portfolio-management expertise.

“Matt’s winning track record as a senior commercial banker and reputation as an exceptional relationship builder are qualities that I was looking for to ensure we have the right leadership talent stacked against this market’s large opportunity,” Barger said. “He will be pivotal to our successful growth in the market.”

Hummel holds an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Hartford, and a bachelor’s degree from Colby College. He has strong ties to the local community and has volunteered at a number of nonprofit organizations, including Smilow Cancer Center’s Closer to Free bike tour, Literacy Volunteers of America, and Habitat for Humanity. He has served as a Glastonbury Basketball Assoc. board member and boys travel basketball commissioner since 2005.