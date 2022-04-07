UMassFive to Host Career Fair in Hadley on April 14

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union will host a career fair on Thursday, April 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its Hadley Branch, located at 200 Westgate Center Dr. The credit union, a nonprofit financial cooperative, invites interested applicants to learn more about working with a team of professional, upbeat, and dynamic employees who take pride in working for people’s best interests and going the extra mile to help them save time and money.

There is no pre-registration needed to attend the career fair, and walk-ins are encouraged. UMassFive asks that interested applicants bring a copy of their resume. Members of the UMassFive management team will be on site during the career fair to provide information on the credit union’s benefits package, as well as answer any questions candidates may have before applying.

UMassFive is currently looking to fill the following roles: Member Service specialist (full-time in Amherst, Hadley, and Northampton); Member Service representative floater (full-time in various Western Mass. locations); Contact Center Member Service specialist (full-time in Hadley); Contact Center representative (part-time in Hadley); video teller (ITM) agent (full-time in Hadley); and staff accountant (full-time in Hadley with remote-work possibility).

Additional opportunities are available in the Commercial Services division and Financial & Investment Services teams.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply for position openings online at umassfive.coop/careers.