UniTech Services Group Promotes Michael Bovino to Vice President

LONGMEADOW — UniTech Services Group, a subsidiary of UniFirst Corp., recently announced that Michael Bovino was promoted to vice president, bringing 35 years of contamination-control and management experience to the leadership role.

“I look forward to helping UniTech stay ahead of shifting industry trends by continually innovating to serve the evolving needs of our customers,” said Bovino, noting that his combined perspective on business and engineering will inform his management of the nuclear-industry service provider.

Over the past 23 years, Bovino has climbed the UniFirst management ranks from general manager to division general manager, and ultimately now to vice president of UniTech. He most recently served as division general manager for UniClean, a fellow UniFirst subsidiary, where he was responsible for profit and loss, while overseeing all facets of the business.

The new vice president’s career began with Public Service Electric & Gas of New Jersey, where he acted as technical manager at various nuclear power stations for several years. He then joined UniTech in 1990, playing a vital role in the company’s success as manager of Health Physics and Engineering for six years before pursuing more senior management roles within UniFirst.

Bovino holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental public health from SUNY Cortland, with minors in biology and geology; a master’s degree in environmental and nuclear engineering concentrated in health physics from the University of Florida; a prior certification by the American Board of Health Physics; and an MBA concentrated in business management and financial accounting from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. Since 2018, he has also served as a voting member of the SUNY Cortland Alumni Assoc. board of directors, as well as the board’s finance and Park Alumni House committees.

Bovino replaces the newly retired George Bakevich, who served as vice president for 36 years. During Bakevich’s tenure, he oversaw major company expansions throughout the U.S., Europe, and Canada, including recent acquisitions in the area of radioactive-waste processing to support power-plant-decommissioning projects.

“Our team and our customers have benefitted from Bakevich’s consistent leadership for a very long time,” said Gregg Johnstone, UniTech Services Group director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re very confident that Bovino’s experience and insights will help us continue to innovate, solve complex industry issues, and act as a true strategic partner to our customers.”