Mercy Medical Center Announces Visitation Policy Change

SPRINGFIELD — As a result of potential cases of COVID-19 in the state and surrounding states, Mercy Medical Center and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital have implemented new restrictions on visitation, effective immediately. These restrictions are in place for the protection of patients and colleagues.

The visitor restrictions are in place at Mercy Medical Center, Family Life Center for Maternity, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital. The visitor restrictions are as follows and will remain in effect until further notice:

• Visitors will be limited to one at a time per patient;

• No visitors under 14 years old will be permitted; and

• Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19.

In order to provide an environment that is as safe as possible for patients, visitors, and colleagues, all visitors are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer; use a tissue to cover any coughs or sneezes; and assess their own health and, if at risk for illness or displaying any symptoms, consider staying home.

“We recognize that the care and support of your loved ones is important,” the hospital noted in a statement. “With proper authorization in place, we commit to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible.”