United Personnel Employees’ Direct Deposits May Have Been Stolen by Hackers

SPRINGFIELD — United Personnel reported on Friday that employees’ most recent paychecks may have been stolen in a computer hack of the company that handles the company’s payroll software. Specifically, money paid on Aug. 30 through direct deposit may have been illicitly withdrawn from their accounts.

In a statement, United Personnel President and CEO Tricia Canavan said employees have been told to contact their banks immediately to taken any necessary steps to protect their accounts.

AkkenCloud, the software vendor used by United Personnel to process payroll, serves more than 650 staffing-agency clients and manages 14.8 million candidates.

“There are companies all over the country whose employees have been affected by this situation, and there is understandably a lot of anger,” Canavan said. “We are trying to help direct people on how to take action most effectively in order to get the funds returned to their accounts as quickly as possible.”

She added that United Personnel is working with the FBI, the attorney general, and local police on the matter.