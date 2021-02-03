United Personnel Services Wins ClearlyRated’s 2021 Best of Staffing Award

SPRINGFIELD — United Personnel Services was recently honored in the Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards from ClearlyRated, in recognition of high levels of satisfaction from customers, job seekers, and employees. Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and staff.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job opportunities, United Personnel Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 90.9% of clients and 78% of placed job candidates, significantly higher than industry averages. These ratings led to United Personnel’s fourth consecutive year of recognition as a Best of Staffing company from ClearlyRated.

“United’s team is both humbled and gratified to see the positive responses we received, especially given the challenges of the last year,” United Personnel President Tricia Canavan said. “We strive to go above and beyond to support customers, candidates, staff, and the community and remain committed to the professional growth of our employees and the success of our client partners.”

Added ClearlyRated’s CEO and founder, Eric Gregg, “after one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to support their clients and placed talent. These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else.”