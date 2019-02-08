United Personnel Wins ClearlyRated’s 2019 Best of Staffing Client And Talent Awards

SPRINGFIELD — United Personnel announced it has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards from ClearyRated, formerly known as Inavero. These awards were granted to United Personnel for the second year in a row for providing superior service to its clients and placed talent.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at local companies, United Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from the majority of its clients and talent. The Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards are distinctions that fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned.

“Our team works hard on behalf of our clients and candidates, and we are very proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way two years in a row,” United Personnel President Tricia Canavan said. “We are committed to supporting the continued professional development of people in this region and contributing to the overall growth of our regional economy.”