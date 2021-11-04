United Way of Pioneer Valley Announces OnBoard Matching Event on Dec. 7

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) has merged with the Springfield-based nonprofit OnBoard. Continuing under the same name as a UWPV program, OnBoard will continue hosting biennial conferences to increase diversity on the boards of local and regional nonprofits, and work more closely with nonprofits to build diversity through trainings and other tools.

Leadership Pioneer Valley, which provides training and support for rising nonprofit professionals in the region, will work with UWPV to support the program.

An OnBoard matching event is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Valley Venture Mentors, 276 Bridge St., Springfield.

“I am excited that the OnBoard programs will continue, now with the strength and support of the United Way,” said Ellen Freyman, founder of OnBoard and partner at Shatz, Schwartz, and Fentin. “Over the years, our area nonprofits and individuals looking to get involved have come to expect and look forward to the OnBoard matching events. OnBoard has facilitated many new relationships not only benefiting those participating, but also the community at large.”

Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley, added that “OnBoard has been a successful initiative for years, and I believe our plan to expand the popular tabling event into working with nonprofits and building diversity on an individual level will help our nonprofit sector evolve.”

Registration information can be found at uwpv.org/onboard, and donations can be made at uwpv.org/donate.