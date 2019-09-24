United Way of Pioneer Valley Announces Thrive to Go!

SPRINGFIELD — The United Way of Pioneer Valley announced the expansion of its successful Thrive Financial Success Centers with Thrive to Go!, a mobile version of the same one-on-one financial coaching that has been available in Holyoke, Westfield, and Springfield. This free program served 585 low- to moderate-income residents of Hampden County last year and, with Thrive to Go!, aims to reach even more residents in a wider area within the United Way service footprint.

At Thrive, the client works one-on-one with a financial coach, who offers assistance with setting financial goals, opening bank accounts, budgeting, building credit and credit repair, reviewing credit reports, debt reduction, building assets, referrals to social services, and assistance with income-support applications. Thrive provides services in a bundled, sequential manner so that clients can build on their knowledge for their future successes and goal completion.

“United Way of Pioneer Valley is proud to provide free and confidential financial coaching through our Thrive program,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of the United Way of Pioneer Valley. “Individuals seeking an appointment may call our Thrive Centers directly, while businesses who would like to partner with us can call our main office. Our highly trained financial coaches are ready to help clients build a solid foundation for themselves and their families, at no cost to them. This undoubtedly creates a positive ripple effect throughout our entire community, one that serves everyone.”

The Thrive to Go! financial coach is now scheduling appointments at local businesses and nonprofits that would like to provide free financial coaching on a monthly basis for their employees or clients. Contact the United Way office for more details.

To book an appointment at a Thrive office in Holyoke, Westfield, or Springfield, contact the Thrive coach directly to schedule. For more information about Thrive to Go!, contact Jennifer Moulton, Digital Communications and Special Events manager, at (413) 693-0236 or [email protected].