Sheila Stamm Named Dean of American International College School of Education

SPRINGFIELD — Sheila Stamm has joined American International College (AIC) as dean of the School of Education. Stamm is the president of S. Wright & Associates, providing consulting support to academic leaders and faculty in higher education and community sectors. She has an extensive background in higher education, including serving as dean of the School of Education for Cambridge College and Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn.

Stamm previously served as commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Minnesota, where she managed the agency with a budget of $350 million that included programs for student loans and college readiness; data collection, assessment, and tracking systems for policy analysis and decisions specific to higher education; and state approvals for the registration, licensing, and regulation of private, independent colleges and universities.

Prior to transitioning to administrative roles in higher education, Stamm was a tenured professor at Hamline University and an associate professor at Saint Xavier University in Chicago.

Throughout her career, Stamm has been dedicated to community service, with affiliations including the Ramsey County Blue Ribbon Commission on Economic Disparities, the Minnesota Chicano Latino Affairs Council Committee on Educational Disparities, the education workgroup of the African American Leadership Forum, the West Suburban College of Nursing board of trustees, the leadership council of Chicago-Area Deans, and the Urban Teacher Education Program, among numerous other affiliations.

“We are pleased to have an individual with such experience, dedication, and stature lead the School of Education at American International College,” said Mika Nash, AIC’s executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “Dr. Stamm’s career has been mission-driven, and her educational philosophy blends well with our commitment to provide access and opportunity for students in a diverse and inclusive setting as they pursue undergraduate and advanced degrees to help them meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.”

In addition to her teaching and administrative experience, Stamm has written grants ranging from several hundred to 7 million dollars, and served on dozens of committees at the colleges where she was a member of the administration or faculty. She has extensive publications and presentations to her credit, with a focus on higher education, diversity, inclusion, hiring, teaching, innovation, leadership, and learning.