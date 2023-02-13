United Way of Pioneer Valley to Offer Free OnBoard Training on March 2

SPRINGFIELD — The United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) is partnering with Inclusive Strategies to offer a free OnBoard training session for newly-elected nonprofit board members as well as potential nonprofit board members.

The purpose of the OnBoard training is to learn how to build and retain relationships for inclusive board opportunities while gaining a better awareness on how to align one’s experiences with a local mission.

The training will be held on Thursday, March 2 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a social hour directly following the training. Registration is required to attend. Training topics include how to play an active role on a board, how to be an effective leader, how to enhance cross-cultural communication, and more. A panel of seasoned board members will be guests of the program to share their perspectives and experiences.

“Since incorporating the OnBoard program into the UWPV family of programs, it has been our intent to provide relevant training for new board members in the region,” said Jason Newmark, president of the UWPV board. “We believe this is a significant way for UWPV to support our fellow nonprofit organizations. The content in this session is stellar, and we invite new and potential board members to take full advantage of the abundant, shared knowledge that will be in the room.”

Space in the program is limited, so UWPV encourages people to register soon. To do so, contact Jennifer Kinsman at (413) 693-0212 or [email protected].