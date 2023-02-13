Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Carlo Bonavita, owner of the Springfield Wine Exchange

By 6

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Go HERE to view all episodes

Episode 149: February 13, 2023

George Interviews Carlo Bonavita, owner of the Springfield Wine Exchange

Carlo Bonavita, owner of the Springfield Wine Exchange is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. In a lively discussion with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, he has a lot to say about wine, the business of wine,  what buyers are looking for today, and even some thoughts on a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

Sponsored by:

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

The Greenfield Amtrak stop

East-west Rail Along Route 2 Could Reap Myriad Benefits

By

Working from Home Likely to Continue to Flourish After COVID-19

By
customer site in Detroit

Aclarity Seeks to Bring Its Unique Water-treatment Technology to the Next Level

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis