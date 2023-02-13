BusinessTalk with Carlo Bonavita, owner of the Springfield Wine Exchange
Episode 149: February 13, 2023
George Interviews Carlo Bonavita, owner of the Springfield Wine Exchange
Carlo Bonavita, owner of the Springfield Wine Exchange is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. In a lively discussion with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, he has a lot to say about wine, the business of wine, what buyers are looking for today, and even some thoughts on a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.