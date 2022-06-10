United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region Presents Awards

NORTHAMPTON — United Way of the Franklin and Hampshire Region staged its annual meeting last week, offering two awards in partnership with the Daily Hampshire Gazette and three awards from the United Way.

The United Way’s Kay Sheehan Spirit of the Community Award was presented to It Takes a Village, a nonprofit in Huntington. The Community Champion Award went to Dr. Martin Wohl, a dentist from Northampton, and the 2022 Workplace Champion Award was presented to Greenfield Savings Bank.

In conjunction with the Daily Hampshire Gazette, United Way honored Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, as the 2022 Person of the Year, and Lilly Fellows, of Orange, was named the Young Community Leader.

“Our annual meeting is always a wonderful opportunity for us to express gratitude to our partner agencies, donors, volunteers and the community at large, and we are honored to also be able to present awards to activists in the community who offer so much support and ask for nothing in return,” Said Geoff Naunheim, United Way’s interim executive director.