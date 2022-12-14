Upscale Socks Partners with Suit Up Springfield for Sock Drive

SPRINGFIELD — In the spirit of giving, Upscale Socks has partnered with Suit Up Springfield for the fourth annual “Suit Your Soles” holiday campaign.

For every pair of socks purchased in the two weeks of Dec. 7-21, Upscale Socks owner Lenny Underwood will make a sock donation to Suit Up Springfield.

“Suit Up Springfield is thrilled and thankful to pair up with Leonard Underwood and Upscale Socks for the holidays,” said Chris Martin, Suit Up Springfield board president. “Upscale will be donating new dress socks to Suit Up that will be available for those who need them to complete their suits. We love the dash of style and boldness that Upscale brings to their apparel, and this will be a much-needed addition for the men who receive our assistance suiting up.”

Underwood added that “we are thrilled to partner with Suit Up Springfield. They provide a very meaningful and important service in our community. The collaboration seemed quite appropriate.”

Purchases can be made at www.upscalesocks.com to support the effort.