Rocky’s Ace Hardware Invites Customers to ‘Round Up for Pets’ This Month

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware, one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers with 47 locations in nine states, has launched its 12th annual “Round Up for Pets” fundraiser. Throughout the campaign, which extends through Saturday, Dec. 24, customers are asked to round up their purchase total to the next dollar. The difference is donated to local animal shelters.

“Animals add a lot of joy to our lives all year long, and we wanted to do something for those who have not yet found their forever homes,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone said. “Our local shelters rely on community support to provide animals in transition with the love and care they desperately need.”

Participating Rocky’s locations include the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield and the stores in Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley.

Local shelters that will benefit from the year’s round-up include the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, Concerned Citizens for Animals, the Homeless Cat Project, Agawam Friends of Homeless Cats, Second Chance Animal Services, Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, and Westfield Animal Shelter.

“We are proud to continue our support for local animal shelters,” Falcone said. “We are grateful for the services they provide and look forward to another successful campaign thanks to the generosity of our customers.”