V-One Original Earns Top Honors at Warsaw Spirits Competition in Poland

HADLEY — From its distillery in Kamień, Poland and its headquarters in Hadley, Valley Vodka Inc. announced that its original V-One Vodka earned its third Double Gold medal at the Warsaw Spirits Competition in Poland last weekend.

The Warsaw Spirits Competition is in its fifth year. This year, the number of entries and producers was record-breaking, with hundreds of alcoholic beverages from more than 32 countries. In the most competitive category, unflavored vodka (in the wheat/spelt/barley category), V-One earned the Double Gold with a score of 93.14.

“This was our third year entering the Warsaw Spirits Competition, and it is our third Double Gold Medal. To receive such a high rating at such a prestigious tasting, in the birthplace of vodka, is amazing. Poland has over a 700-year history with vodka production. It is like creating a champagne and winning best sparkling wine in France,” said Paul Kozub, owner and founder of V-One Vodka. “To think of where I started, from basement of my house with just $6,000 and a dream, to now have my own farm-to-glass distillery in Poland and to keep winning these awards, is beyond my wildest expectations.”