Valley Blue Sox Announce 2019 Promotional Schedule

SPRINGFIELD — The Valley Blue Sox have announced their promotional schedule for the 2019 season. The schedule features unique promotions for all 22 Blue Sox home games, beginning with the home opener presented by the Isenberg School of Management on Saturday, June 8.

Ticket prices will remain steady with the 2018 season. Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under), seniors (55 and over), and military personnel with valid ID.

“The organization is really excited about the upcoming promotional schedule,” Blue Sox General Manager Chris Weyant said. “We’ve introduced some fresh promotions such as Wrestling Night and our water-bottle giveaway, while keeping staples such as Military Appreciation Night, Seat Cushion Giveaway Night, and more.”

The season kicks off with a championship pennant giveaway on June 8, commemorating the 2018 Valley Blue Sox and their NECBL championship.

Saturday, June 29 will feature a Blue Sox hat giveaway, presented by Westfield Bank. The Blue Sox will also honor those who have served and continue to serve our country as part of Military Appreciation Night, presented by Veterans Affairs, on Sunday, July 14.

July brings a number of exciting promotions to Mackenzie Stadium. Star Wars Night takes place on Saturday, July 20, including an appearance by stormtroopers. The first 200 fans age 12 and under will receive a free lightsaber.

On Thursday, July 25, the Blue Sox welcome UMass Athletics to Mackenzie Stadium. In attendance will be the UMass men’s hockey team, which reached its first national championship game in the program’s history. Also in attendance will be the UMass football team, and new head coach Walt Bell. The athletes will be signing autographs on the concourse during the game.

In addition to the promotional evenings, the Blue Sox will be honoring youth baseball and softball programs from throughout the Pioneer Valley on specific game nights. For more information on these nights, contact your local baseball or softball program.