Valley Blue Sox Ready to Play Ball on June 3

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate Baseball League will kick off the NECBL 2021 summer season at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke on Thursday, June 3 against the Mystic Schooners.

The Blue Sox will honor medical personnel, including municipal workers, firefighters, EMS, teachers, and other frontline workers at their opening game for Hometown Heroes Night, when different groups will be asked to stand during each inning to honor their dedication to the safety of the community throughout the pandemic. First responders and those with a hospital ID will attend the game free of charge.

MacKenzie Stadium is located at 500 Beech St. in Holyoke, next to Holyoke High School. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Ticket information can be found at www.valleybluesox.com.