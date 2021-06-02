White Hut Pays Tribute to Andy Yee with Three Days of Birthday Specials

WEST SPRINGFIELD — When the iconic White Hut restaurant on Memorial Avenue went up for sale in 2020, restauranteur Andy Yee of the Bean Restaurant Group and Peter Picknelly purchased the 81-year-old landmark, which was founded in 1939. After intensive renovation, the White Hut reopened under the direction of Yee and the Bean Group.

Now, with the news that Yee passed away one week before his 60th birthday, the White Hut announced a three-day birthday celebration. In honor of what would have been Yee’s 60th birthday, the White Hut will offer 60-cent hot dogs and 60-cent fountain drinks from Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6. These weekend birthday treats will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. all three days.

It’s a small tribute for a giant in the local restaurant industry, and a genuine way to celebrate Yee, who made the White Hut new again.