Valley Blue Sox to Host Bark in the Park on July 18

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox will host Bark in the Park night on Thursday, July 18, sponsored by the Good Dog Spot. All proceeds from the night will benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals, which helps animals in need at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center.

Fans have the opportunity to bring in their dogs to MacKenzie stadium for just $5 per dog (one dog per person limit). Fans must have a non-retractable leash for their dog at all times and must fill out a waiver prior to arrival, which can be found on the Blue Sox app or at www.valleybluesox.com.

There will also be free doggie swag bags for the first arrivals. Gates at MacKenzie Stadium open at 5:30 p.m., and the first pitch against the Bristol Blues is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.