Valley Communications Systems Announces Leadership Changes

CHICOPEE — Valley Communications Systems Inc. announced that Edward Tremble is vacating the role of CEO and has been named board chairman. In this role, he will continue his strategic oversight and business-development efforts for the company. Tremble, who has served as CEO since 2010, will be succeeded by Michael Tremble, who has been serving as executive vice president, with Joshua Kranz assuming the role of president.

In their new roles, Michael Tremble and Kranz will draw on their extensive knowledge and tenure at Valley Communications, leveraging their creative mindsets and passion to help the company further build out its solutions while identifying future areas of growth.

Michael’s work over the past 11 years at Valley has helped the company grow through its strategic sales and partnership objectives. Prior to joining Valley, he served as a strength and conditioning coach both at the NCAA and professional levels. His 10-year coaching background, with a focus on individual and team growth and development, has helped guide his leadership style and approach to how he has supported Valley’s customers and employees. He is also active in the community, currently serving as a board member for Glenmeadow (board vice chair), Providence Place, and Mary’s Meadow, all nonprofit organizations focused on senior living and care.

“It is an honor to carry on the legacy of Valley’s leaders that have come before me,” Michael Tremble said. “I look forward to building upon the strong foundation they have laid over the past 77 years. I am proud that Valley’s culture emphasizes our incredible people and strong commitment to our partners. We will continue to grow and expand our reach while holding true to our core values.”

In Kranz’s 34 years with Valley, he has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility across the organization. Most recently, he served as the company’s chief technical officer, a position he will retain alongside his new role as president.

“I am very excited about the future and believe my skill set, experience, and organizational mindset uniquely positions me to lead the operational efforts of this great company,” he said.

Edward Tremble added that “Michael and Joshua are extremely respected leaders whose relentless focus on the client and partner relationship will ensure a smooth transition. Valley’s future looks incredibly bright with these two steering the company towards new heights of innovation and growth.”