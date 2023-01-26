The Children’s Study Home Rebrands as Helix Human Services

SPRINGFIELD — On Jan. 25, the Children’s Study Home rebranded as Helix Human Services while keeping and expanding on its original mission. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and members of the community joined board members, faculty, staff, and Executive Director Will Dávila for the unveiling at the Merriam-Webster building in Springfield.

“More than a name change, our new brand captures our why,” Dávila said. “The resiliency captured in our brand means our purpose is still relevant after 157 years. We continue to work to restore normalcy in the lives of children and families who have been impacted by traumatic circumstances. Helix Human Services will do everything in our power to help make traumatized children, families, and adults whole again.”

The mission of Helix Human Services has always been to have families leave better than they arrived. The need to rebrand the agency was identified during a seven-month strategic-planning process that involved representatives of the board and staff. Now, the agency not only focuses on helping children and women, but all adults and families affected by trauma.