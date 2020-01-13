Valley District Dental Society to Hold Winter Membership Meeting on Jan. 22

NORTHAMPTON — The Valley District Dental Society will hold its winter membership meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Hotel Northampton, 36 King St., Northampton. The event will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and a business meeting from 6 to 7 p.m., and a seminar, “Transitioning: Planning Your Future,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Practice owners and doctor associates will learn about how owners prepare for transition and how associates evaluate a practice for associateship or purchase. Doctors will hear from the professionals who position private practices for transition and advise associates on how to choose a practice that will help them grow and thrive.

Presenters include Carolyn Carpenter, CPA, Rosen & Associates; Stefan Green, Bank of America Practice Solutions; Matt Kolcum, CARR Health Care Realty; Maria Melone, MORR Dental Transitions; and Patricia Sweitzer, Sweitzer Construction (facilitator).

The cost to attend is $55. To register and select a meal option, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4475373.