Jessica Derouin to Manage Training Resources of America’s Springfield Office

SPRINGFIELD — Jessica Derouin has rejoined the Training Resources of America Inc. (TRA) team as manager of the Springfield office located at 32-34 Hampden St. She had previously been employed by TRA for eight years, serving as Western Mass. regional manager, assistant manager, and instructor/case manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from River College in New Hampshire.

TRA, headquartered in Worcester, is a private, nonprofit organization that has been providing education, employment, and training services in Massachusetts since 1975. The Springfield office currently operates an adult-literacy program, offering classes in adult basic education and English for speakers of other languages, funded by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Additionally, the site operates a competitive integrated employment services program, funded by the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission. All programs are provided at no cost to eligible clients.